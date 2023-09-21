Cabbage Joins 30-30 Club in Bees' Rout

Trey Cabbage became the first member of the 30-30 club in Salt Lake Bees history as the Bees (31-40) routed the Sacramento River Cats (31-40) 12-4 on Wednesday night at Smith's Ballpark.

With two men on in the fifth inning, Cabbage took an 0-2 pitch deep onto the right field berm as part of a huge 8-run outburst that turned a four-run deficit into a four-run lead and the Bees never looked back. The home run was the 30th of the season for Cabbage to go along with his 31 steals to become just the sixth player in the 120-year history of the Pacific Coast League to make the 30-30 club. He joins Kyle Tucker (2019), Joc Pederson (2014), Frank Demaree (1934), Lefty O'Doul (1927) and Hall of Famer Tony Lazzeri (1925). The 8-run inning was the most productive single frame for the Bees offense this season and also featured a bases-clearing triple from Jared Oliva and 2-RBI single from Jack Lopez. Jordyn Adams would add an RBI-double in the sixth inning and the Bees would tack on three more in the seventh on an RBI single from Orlando Martinez, sac fly off the bat of Zach Humphreys and another RBI single from Oliva.

Jake Kalish produced a strong start with six innings of work, giving up just four runs while striking out eight. Kenyon Yovan took the next two innings and allowed a single hit while striking out four and Cesar Valdez went three up, three down in the ninth to finish off the game. All nine members of the Bees lineup collected a hit, and eight of nine scored a run during the game. Oliva was a perfect 3-for-3 on the night, driving in four runs to lead the Bees offense in both categories.

The Bees have four games left in the 2023 campaign with the next coming on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

