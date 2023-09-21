Seven-Run Seventh Sends Isotopes to Third Straight Loss, 8-5

Albuquerque, NM - Right-handed pitcher Karl Kauffmann turned in a solid six frames with just four hits and one run allowed, but an unlucky seventh inning proved to be the Isotopes undoing on Thursday afternoon. Oklahoma City scored seven times in that frame, and held off a late Albuquerque rally for an 8-5 victory.

Topes Scope:

- Kauffmann's outing marked the 22nd time an Albuquerque starter worked at least six innings, as well as the 15th quality start (fourth for Kauffmann, first since June 30 vs. El Paso).

- Despite allowing only one run, Kauffmann did walk four batters while striking out one. It was his third outing for the Isotopes this season in which he pitched four or more innings with zero or one strikeout.

- Albuquerque issued 10 walks, their eighth time allowing double-digits in free passes this season, and first since Sept. 6 vs. Reno (10). Additionally, the Isotopes have walked seven or more batters on 31 occasions.

- On the other hand, the pitching staff only struck out five batters, their 23rd game with five or fewer.

- The seventh inning marked the tenth instance in which Albuquerque allowed seven or more runs in a frame in 2023, and first since Aug. 27 at Oklahoma City (seven in the third).

- The Isotopes turned three double plays, their ninth contest with a trifecta or more.

- Daniel Cope was 3-for-4 with two doubles, his fourth contest with three or more knocks and first since June 15 at Tacoma. It was Cope's first game with multiple two-baggers as a professional.

- Wynton Bernard also doubled twice, marking his 31st multi-hit effort in 52 starts since rejoining Albuquerque on June 30. Isotopes batters have recorded two doubles in a contest 25 times, including four instances since Sept. 17.

- Julio Carreras was 2-for-4, his second multi-hit game at the Triple-A level along with his debut Sept. 6 vs. Reno.

- Jimmy Herron saw his 19-game on-base streak come to an end. During the stretch that dated back to Aug. 29 at Sacramento, Herron slashed .319/.467/.556 with five doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and six stolen bases. Overall, Herron has still reached base in 57 of his last 62 contests.

- Coco Montes was 2-for-3 with a pair of walks, his team-leading 45th multi-hit performance. It was the 13th time Montes reached base at least four times in a ballgame this season.

- When Drew Romo fanned in the second inning, it was the 1,346th strikeout of the season for the Isotopes, setting a new club-worst.

- Left-handed pitcher Austin Kitchen made his Triple-A debut, becoming the 80th different player to appear in a game for Albuquerque this season, extending a club record (previous: 70 in 2021). Kitchen did not record an out while allowing six earned runs.

- Chris Michalak was ejected in the third inning for arguing a balk called on Kauffmann. It was the first ejection of an Isotopes pitching coach since Frank Gonzales on Sept. 16, 2022 vs. Oklahoma City.

- Albuquerque has dropped 14 of their last 19 home games against the Dodgers, dating back to Aug. 7, 2021.

- The Isotopes have lost at least four consecutive contests at home for the second time this year. Their worst skid was six from June 11-28.

- Albuquerque has fallen in 11 of their last 14 home weekday matinee games, dating back to April 22, 2019.

On Deck: Friday is the start of Fan Appreciation Weekend and the first of back-to-back Postgame Firework shows. Tomorrow's fireworks (weather permitting) are presented by New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau. Right-handed pitcher Tanner Gordon is slated to start for Albuquerque. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm MT.

