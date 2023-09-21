Dodgers Clip Isotopes, 13-8

Albuquerque, NM - The Dodgers recorded 13 hits, including three homers, and held off a ninth inning rally by the Isotopes en route to a 13-8 win over Albuquerque Wednesday night at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope: -The Isotopes allowed a grand slam to Oscar Mercardo in the third frame, the 13th slam yielded by the staff in 2023-the most in Minor League Baseball. It's also the most in MiLB since 2011 when the Double-A Springfield Cardinals allowed 14.

-Albuquerque has lost three-straight to Oklahoma City for the second time this year (also: April 22-July 4).

-Albuquerque pitching allowed three homers on the night, the most since Sept. 3 vs. Reno. It's the 14th game on the year permitting exactly 14 dingers.

-The Isotopes yielded 13 runs, ending a 19-game streak without allowing double-digit tallies and the most since relenting 14 to Oklahoma City Aug. 27.

-Albuquerque drew 10,420 fans at tonight's contest, the 7th 10,000-plus crowd at RGCU Field in 2023.

-The Isotopes did not record a stolen base, ending their 10-game streak with a stolen base-which was the longest streak in franchise history.

-Over the last three contests against Oklahoma City, the Isotopes have allowed 35 runs (last: 14 and eight).

-The Dodgers starter River Ryan did not issue a walk over 4.0 innings of work, becoming the 23rd opposing starter to not issue a walk this season and first since Ross Stripling Sept. 1 at Sacramento (1.0 IP, rehab appearance). In 15 of the instances, the pitcher has gone 3.0 IP or fewer.

-Albuquerque batters struck out 15 times on the night, tied for the fourth-most punchouts on the year (twice). The Isotopes have tallied double-digit strikeouts in three-straight contests.

-Coco Montes belted the club's ninth grand slam of the year and first since Roman Quinn Aug. 19 vs. El Paso, a go-ahead slam in the 8th inning. It is also the 11th all-time grand slam against the Redhawks/Dodgers.

-With the grand slam, Montes extended his hit streak to 11 games, tying his season-high set from Aug. 12-25. During the current stretch, he is slashing .340/.400/.580 with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI. It was also his fourth four RBI contest of the year and first since May 14 at Las Vegas. Montes has also struck out 131 times on the year, tied for the seventh-most.

-Drew Romo went 2-for-5 and tallied his third triple of the year and first with Albuquerque. He has two-straight multi-hit nights to begin Triple-A after going 2-for-4 last night.

-Braxton Fulford made his Triple-A debut and went 2-for-4 with a double and RBI while catching.

-Wynton Bernard recorded a single and has a hit in 20 of his last 23 contests and in 49 of 60 games with the Isotopes.

-Jimmy Herron drew one walk, tallied an RBI and scored a run. For the year, he has scored 106 runs in 2023-tied for second-most in team history (also: Joc Pederson, 106).

-Herron has now reached base in 57 of his last 61 games, compiling a slash line of .338/.456/.559 with 17 doubles, one triple, 10 homers, 50 RBI, 45 walks and 26 stolen bases in 29 attempts.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Dodgers meet for game three of the series Thursday at 11:05 am for a School Day Matinee. Albuquerque is expected to start Karl Kauffmann while Mike Montgomery is set to toe the rubber for the Dodgers.

