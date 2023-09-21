Dodgers Down Isotopes, 13-8

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored in six straight innings as they defeated the Albuquerque Isotopes, 13-8, Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers (39-32/89-55) took an early 1-0 lead with a RBI double from Michael Busch in the third before a grand slam by Óscar Mercado stretched the lead to 5-0. Miguel Vargas clubbed a two-run homer in the fourth inning to make it 7-0. The Isotopes (38-33/65-81) answered with three runs in the bottom of the inning to cut the Dodgers' lead to four runs. Ryan Ward responded with a RBI triple in the top of the fifth inning and later scored on a fielding error to make it 9-3. Busch blasted a solo home run in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 10-3. Vargas notched a RBI single in the seventh inning, and Jake Marisnick and David Freitas each drove in the runs in the eighth inning to give the Dodgers a 10-run lead. Albuquerque rallied for five runs in the ninth inning on a bases-loaded walk followed by a grand slam by Coco Montes.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won their 89th game of the season, adding to the team's single-season Bricktown era record (since 1998). They have now recorded the second-most wins during OKC's Triple-A history, surpassing the 1964 Oklahoma City 89ers (88-70). Only the 1965 89ers recorded more wins in one season (91-54)...The Dodgers also notched their 47th road win of season, adding to their single-season Bricktown era record. It's the most road wins by a PCL team since Nashville in 2016 (47-23).

-The Dodgers scored at least 13 runs for the first time since Aug. 27, when they defeated Albuquerque at home, 14-0. The team also hit three homers Wednesday for a third straight multi-homer game, giving them eight dingers during that time.

-Óscar Mercado went 3-for-5 with four RBI, tallying a single, double and a grand slam. It was Oklahoma City's eighth grand slam of the season and the first since Ryan Ward hit one Aug. 25 against Albuquerque at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

-Michael Busch extended his hitting streak to seven games after going 2-for-6 with a double and a home run. Busch is 10-for-27 with three doubles, two home runs and seven RBI during the streak. He has homered in each of the last two games and leads OKC with 26 home runs this season.

-Miguel Vargas recorded a second straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-6 with a home run and three RBI.

-Ryan Ward went 2-for-3 with a walk and picked up his team-leading sixth triple of the season as well as his team-leading 92nd RBI.

-Michael Grove continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and faced five batters, with four strikeouts and one popout. Over his three rehab appearances with OKC, Grove has struck out eight batters in 3.1 innings. Grove was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List Aug. 6 with right lat tightness.

-Jake Marisnick continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, recording a RBI single as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and then remaining in the game to play left field. Over his six appearances with OKC, Marisnick is 6-for-19 with three doubles, a homer and six RBI. He was placed on the Los Angeles Dodgers Injured List July 19 with a left hamstring strain.

-David Freitas went 1-for-3 with a walk and sacrifice fly and has hit safely in 24 of his last 25 games despite limited playing time.

What's Next: The Dodgers look to take three straight to start the series beginning at 12:05 p.m. CT Thursday against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

