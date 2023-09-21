Dodgers Use Big Inning to Tip Albuquerque

The Oklahoma City Dodgers pieced together a seven-run seventh inning to key an 8-5 victory over the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Trailing, 2-1, after six innings, the Dodgers (40-32/90-55) busted out for seven runs to take an 8-2 lead, collecting five hits, along with four walks and one hit batter throughout the seventh-inning rally. Justin Yurchak provided a go-ahead, two-run double to put the Dodgers ahead. Later in the inning, Miguel Vargas drilled a three-run homer to center field. Yonny Hernández capped the big inning with a two-run single. The Isotopes (38-34/65-82) quickly responded with three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to narrow the gap to 8-5. The Dodgers pitching staff regrouped and retired eight of the game's final 10 baters to nail down the victory. OKC scored a run in the first inning on a RBI single by Jonny DeLuca. Albuquerque went in front in the third inning on a wild pitch and a RBI double by Daniel Cope, as the score remained at 2-1 until the seventh inning.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers won their 90th game of the season, adding to the team's single-season Bricktown era record (since 1998). They have recorded the second-most wins during OKC's Triple-A history and are now one win shy of matching the 1965 Oklahoma City 89ers for the most wins OKC's Triple-A history (91-54)...The Dodgers also became just the second PCL team since 2006 to notch at least 90 wins, joining the 2017 Memphis Redbirds, who finished 91-50. They are also just the fourth PCL team over the last 23 seasons to reach 90 wins. In addition to Memphis in 2017, the feat was also accomplished by Tucson in 2006 and Sacramento in 2003.

-The Dodgers also recorded their 48th road win of season, adding to their single-season Bricktown era record. It's the most road wins by any PCL team since 2005, as data from 2004 and earlier is not available.

-The Dodgers scored at least seven runs in one inning for the sixth time this season, last accomplished Aug. 27 at home against Albuquerque. Overall, the Dodgers have scored at least eight runs in each of the first three games of the current series (29 runs total) and have scored 45 runs over the last five games...In the last four meetings with the Isotopes, the Dodgers have scored 43 runs, with at least eight in each contest, winning all four games.

-For the second time in three games, the Dodgers won after trailing in the seventh inning or later. It was the team's 22nd win of the season when trailing after six innings.

-Miguel Vargas homered in a second straight game, with both home runs hit out to center field. He also recorded a third straight multi-hit game, going 2-for-5. Over the last three games, Vargas is 6-for-15 with three extra-base hits and seven RBI.

-Yonny Hernández went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a walk. He's now 10-for-25 (.400) over his last seven games and has hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 12-for-32 (.375).

-Jonny DeLuca went 2-for-5 with a double and RBI. DeLuca is 8-for-his-last-20 with four extra-base hits.

What's Next: The Dodgers will try and open their series in Albuquerque with four straight wins starts 7:35 p.m. CT Friday night against the Isotopes at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.

