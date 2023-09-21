Barrosa Silences Sin City, Aces Pull into Tie for First Place
September 21, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Las Vegas, NV - Jorge Barrosa set the tone for the Reno Aces (41-30, 85-61) in a 10-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators (40-31, 74-71) Wednesday night at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Barrosa led off the game with a thundering triple into right center in the top of the first. The dynamic switch-hitting centerfielder singled, tripled, and homered as the catalyst for the Aces offense. Reno sent 12 hitters to the plate in the third and scored seven runs in a full group explosion. Barrosa and Tristin English each homered in the frame.
Tyler Gilbert and Josh Green combined for six one run innings with four strikeouts and just one walk. The duo kept the high flying Aviators in check and allowed the offense to thrive through the middle of game two. The Aces scored nine unanswered runs after the affair began 1-1.
Barrosa, English, Pavin Smith, Phillip Evans, and José Herrera each notched multi-hit games as the Aces took a resounding 2-0 road series lead over their Silver State rivals. With the win, the BLC Nine pulled into a first place tie with the Round Rock Express in the second half standings.
The Aces and Aviators will continue their six game, regular season closing series Thursday at 7:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Jorge Barrosa: 3-for-6, 3B, HR, 3 RBI
- Tristin English: 2-for-5, HR, 2B, 3 RBI
- Phillip Evans: 2-for-4, BB
- Pavin Smith: 2-for-4, 2B, RBI
