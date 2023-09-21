River Cats to Host San Francisco Giants in 2024

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For the first time since 2018 and the third time in their shared history, the Sacramento River Cats are excited to announce the return of the San Francisco Giants to Sutter Health Park in the state's capitol for an exhibition game between the River Cats and the Giants. The third meeting between Sacramento and its parent club will take place on Sunday, March 24 and mark the beginning of the River Cats' 25th season.

"We look forward to kicking off our 25th season by welcoming the San Francisco Giants back to Sacramento," said River Cats President and COO Chip Maxson. "The fan response to the Exhibition Games in 2016 and 2018 was truly amazing and we look forward to the energy and enthusiasm of a capacity crowd at Sutter Health Park on March 24."

Fans will have the chance to see much of the homegrown talent that saw playing time in both Sacramento and San Francisco during the 2023 season. These players include Patrick Bailey, Tristan Beck, Kyle Harrison, Marco Luciano, Luis Matos, Casey Schmitt, Ryan Walker, and Keaton Winn.

The Exhibition Game will also provide the opportunity to see many fan-favorite San Francisco Giants in the intimate setting of Sutter Health Park. Local product Logan Webb, 2023 All-Star Camilo Doval, and former River Cats Mike Yastrzemski and Thairo Estrada are all expected to participate.

"We are extremely excited to be able to bring Giants baseball directly to the Sacramento community," said Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi. "Sutter Health Park sets the standard for a quality ballpark experience and our exhibition game on March 24 will be a great way to help us kick off our 2024 season."

Fans may guarantee their seats to this exhibition matchup between the River Cats and Giants by renewing their season ticket membership for 2024 or by placing a deposit to become a new member. More information on memberships can be found by visiting rivercatsrenewal.com, emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or calling (916) 371-HITS (4487).

