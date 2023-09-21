Schmitt Drives in Three but Cats Fall to Bees

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats captured an early lead against the Salt Lake Bees for a second straight game, but once more a string of unanswered runs proved to be the difference for Salt Lake as they snatched a 12-4 victory on Wednesday.

Following a similar script to yesterday's series opener, the River Cats (65-80) were the first to break onto the scoreboard but did so in the first inning during tonight's contest. The run was a product of the hustle from Tyler Fitzgerald, who worked a walk and then stole both second and third to increase his total to 27 steals on the season. In the subsequent at-bat, he easily crossed home plate thanks to an RBI single from Casey Schmitt.

Two innings later and Schmitt came up big again, driving in a pair of runs when he ripped a 2-0 pitch into left field for a double. Scoring on the play was Fitzgerald and Bryce Johnson, with the latter reaching on a walk while the former singled before both executed a double steal. David Villar then stepped to the dish and delivered a double of his own, trading places with Schmitt when he sent an 0-1 pitch out to deep left-center field.

That was the final bit of offense for the River Cats, as the Bees (68-77) responded in a big way thanks to an eight-spot in the home half of the fifth. Kickstarting the scoring was a three-run triple by Jared Oliva, while Trey Cabbage later added three RBI of his own on a homer to right field.

After a two-RBI knock from Jack Lopez to finish the frame, Salt Lake continued to add to the lead with a Jordyn Adams RBI double in the sixth. The scoring was finished after the Bees dropped three more runs in the seventh behind a pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly, bringing the game to its final of 12-4.

Sacramento starter Raymond Burgos worked the first three innings of the game and faced the minimum nine hitters after a walk was erased on a double play in the third, but he was rendered a no decision. Taking the loss for the River Cats was Drew Strotman (5-7) as he was charged with six earned runs (eight total) in 1.2 innings, while Salt Lake starter Jake Kalish (9-11) was the winning pitcher of record despite allowing four runs on eight hits in 6.0 frames.

Both Schmitt and Villar closed the game 2-for-4, with Schmitt generating much of the offense by scoring once and driving in three while Villar also tallied an RBI. Five other River Cats also produced hits, which included a 1-for-2 game with a pair of runs and a walk by Fitzgerald.

Game Three is scheduled for 5:35 p.m. PT at Smith's Ballpark on Thursday.

