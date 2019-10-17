Stukel Loaned to Wichita

Wichita, KS - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, announced today that forward Jakob Stukel has been loaned to the Thunder from Bakersfield.

Stukel, 22, is in his second year as a pro. He signed an AHL deal with the Condors in the off-season. Stukel recorded 42 points (19g, 23a) in 57 games with the Thunder last season and also added six points (3g, 3a) in 10 games with the Condors.

A former sixth-round draft pick (#154) of the Vancouver Canucks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, Stukel was invited to rookie camp with the New York Rangers before last season began. He also represented Team British Columbia during the Western Canada Challenge Cup in 2012-13.

Stukel split time during his four-year junior career between the Calgary Hitmen and the Vancouver Giants. A native of Surrey, British Columbia, the 6-foot, 190-pound forward had a career year in 2017-18 with the Hitmen where he racked up 37 goals and 64 points in 71 games. Overall, he piled up 197 points (103g, 94a) in 265 games.

Wichita continues on its three-game road swing with two contests against the Idaho Steelheads starting tomorrow at 8:10 p.m. CST.

