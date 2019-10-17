ECHL Transactions - October 17
October 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 17, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Cincinnati:
Kyle Rhodes, D
Kansas City:
Rob McGovern, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston
Cincinnati:
Add Cody Sol, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)
Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG
Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve
Delete Cory Ward, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Delete Ondrej Vala, D recalled to Texas by Dallas
Kansas City:
Add Mason Morelli, F assigned by Stockton
Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve
Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/9)
Rapid City:
Delete Ryker Killins, D recalled by Tucson
Tulsa:
Add Brent Gates, F assigned by San Diego
Utah:
Add J.C. Brassard, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)
