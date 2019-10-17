ECHL Transactions - October 17

October 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, October 17, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Cincinnati:

Kyle Rhodes, D

Kansas City:

Rob McGovern, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Delete Kyle Keyser, G recalled to Providence by Boston

Cincinnati:

Add Cody Sol, D added to active roster (traded from Toledo)

Add Kris Renfrow, G added as EBUG

Add Darik Angeli, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Johnson, F placed on reserve

Delete Cory Ward, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Delete Ondrej Vala, D recalled to Texas by Dallas

Kansas City:

Add Mason Morelli, F assigned by Stockton

Delete Corey Durocher, F placed on reserve

Delete Cole Fraser, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/9)

Rapid City:

Delete Ryker Killins, D recalled by Tucson

Tulsa:

Add Brent Gates, F assigned by San Diego

Utah:

Add J.C. Brassard, D added to active roster (traded from Greenville)

