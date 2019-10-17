Grizzlies Win 7-1 on Dickinson's Hat Trick

West Valley City, Utah - Josh Dickinson scored 3 goals and 1 assist and Travis Barron added 2 goals as the Utah Grizzlies defeated the Wichita Thunder 7-1 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Utah goaltender Jeff Smith gets the victory in his professional debut as he stopped 13 of 14 shots. Utah outshot Wichita 30 to 14 in the game. Smith is coming off a successful 3 year college career at St. Cloud State.

The Grizzlies got on the board as Dickinson scored 2:08 into the contest. Dickinson scored his second of the first period on the power play 7:37 into the game. Griffin Molino and Travis Barron added first period goals. Molino had 1 goal and 1 assists and led the team with a +4 on the night.

Dickinson completed the hat trick on a great pass from Tim McGauley 2:10 into the second period. Wichita got on the board 11 seconds later as Chris Crane scored his third of the season on a rebound.

The Grizzlies added insurance goals as Travis Barron scored a power play goal for the third straight game late in the second period. Joe Wegwerth added a shorthanded goal 11:39 into the third to complete the scoring.

Utah finished the game 2 for 7 on the power play, while the penalty kill was a perfect 4 for 4.

The Grizzlies begin a 5 game road trip on Friday night against the Allen Americans. Face-off is at 6:00 pm mountain time. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on November 2nd against Idaho at 7:00 pm. There is a Winter clothing drive, called "Share the Warmth" presented by Ford.

3 stars of the game

1. Josh Dickinson (Utah) - 3 goals, 1 assist.

2. Travis Barron (Utah) - 2 goals.

3. Griffen Molino (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

