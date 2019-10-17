Thunder Announce 2019-20 Home Opener Festivities
October 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, have announced the festivities that will be taking place leading up to this Saturday's 2019-20 Home Opener presented by Catseye Pest Control.
General Information
5:00pm - Doors open for everyone.
6:45pm - Everyone is encouraged to be in their seats for team introduction activities.
Heritage Hall
5:30pm - Join us in Heritage Hall for live music provided by Acoustic Mischief and bounce houses and games provided by Entertainment One.
Drink Specials
$4.00 - 16oz Bud Light cans through the end of the first period.
$6.00 - New Amsterdam's Pink Whitney (as mentioned on Barstool Sports' Spittin' Chiclets podcast (available in Heritage Hall).
$10.00 - Thunder Punch (available in Heritage Hall).
New Food
Oscar's Smokehouse Beef Jerky (available at the beer expresses and in Heritage Hall)
Giveaway
Light up glow sticks for the first 3,000 fans, presented by Catseye Pest Control.
LiveSource
Be sure to download the LiveSource app on your iOS or Android device to bid on a game-used Alex Sakellaropoulos jersey during the game! The opening bid is set for $250.00.
