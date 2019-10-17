Ryker Killins Recalled to Tucson

October 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that defenseman Ryker Killins has been recalled to the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners. This marks the first Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment of the season to the AHL.

Killins heads to the AHL as the Rush's team leader in points for both defensemen and rookies, earning 3 points (1g-2ast) in 3 games. Most notably, Killins has power play assists in the last two games with the Rush, coming against Wichita on October 12th, and Tulsa on October 13th.

A native of Wawa, Ontario, Killins signed a contract with the Rush's AHL affiliate, the Tucson Roadrunners, on July 31st of this offseason. His rights came to the Rush in a future considerations trade with the South Carolina Stingrays, with whom he received his first experience in professional hockey last season. The 5'9", 180-pound blue-liner recorded 3 goals, 6 assists, and 9 points in 14 games, along with a +7 rating. He followed up his stellar regular season with an additional assist while playing in all 5 Stingrays playoff contests. Prior to turning professional, Killins played four seasons of NCAA hockey with the Ferris State Bulldogs, where he earned career totals of 12 goals, 23 assists, and 35 points in 102 games. He was twice named to the WCHA's All-Academic Team (2017, 2018), won the 2016 WCHA Championship, and was named to the WCHA Third All-Star Team as a junior in 2018.

The Rush conclude their road trip this weekend against the Tulsa Oilers this coming Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th. Puck drop at the BOK Center is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. on Sinday.

Tickets for all 36 games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.