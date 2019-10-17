Defenseman Ondrej Vala Recalled to Texas Stars

October 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - Defenseman Ondrej Vala has been recalled by the Dallas Stars from the Idaho Steelheads to join the Texas Stars (AHL), Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations announced on Thursday.

Vala, 21, appeared in both games to open the 2019-20 regular season with the Steelheads, posting a plus-two rating with six penalty minutes. The Kolin, Czech Rep. native played 55 games with the Steelheads last season and tallied 16 points (3-10-13) with a plus-16 rating, which was the fourth-best rating on the team, and also played in 11 postseason. The 6-foot-4, 217-pound defenseman made his professional debut with AHL Texas on Apr. 8, 2017 and has added two assists in 12 AHL games.

The Steelheads open the season against the Wichita Thunder on Friday, Oct. 17 at 7:10 p.m. in CenturyLink Arena. Tickets are available for the 7:10 p.m. puck drop by calling 208-331-TIXS (8497) or going online to idahosteelheads.com. Steelheads Fan Fest runs prior to the game from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in The Grove Plaza leading up to Opening Night.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.