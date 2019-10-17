Rush Announce Details for Opening Weekend Tailgate

October 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release





(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced further details surrounding the Opening Weekend Tailgate on October 25th prior to their first home game of the season against the Utah Grizzlies.

The Opening Weekend Tailgate Party will take place from 4:30-6:30 in Rushmore Hall of Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. The Tailgate will feature live music performed by Hot City Soul.

Food trucks from the Quesadilla Man, Eddie's Tacos, and Dickies Barbecue Pit will be at the Tailgate. Fans will have the opportunity to meet members of the 2010 CHL Championship Team at the Tailgate.

Thanks to Alan's Auto Recycling and transportation from Olson Towing, the Rush are excited to introduce a smash car at the Tailgate. Fans can take swings at the smash car in exchange for a donation to the Rush Foundation.

The 2019-20 Rush team will be introduced to fans via a red carpet arrival starting around 4:45 prior to their home-opening showdown against the Utah Grizzlies. Puck drop for the game is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Red rally towels will be present on every seat for Opening Night, courtesy of Vast Broadband.

For additional details surrounding Opening Weekend, call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825. To purchase your tickets, visit www.gotmine.com.

The Rush conclude their road trip this weekend against the Tulsa Oilers Saturday, October 19th and Sunday, October 20th. Puck drop at the BOK Center is slated for 6:05 p.m. MDT on Saturday, and 3:05 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets for all 36 games are on sale now! Visit www.rapidcityrush.com to purchase yours today!

Download the Rapid City Rush App on iTunes and GooglePlay to keep up to speed on all Rush news as we approach the 2019-20 ECHL season!

