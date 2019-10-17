Morrison Reassigned to Komets, McKenzie Returns to Fort Wayne Lineup

Fort Wayne Komets





Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced Thursday that forward Brad Morrison has been reassigned by the NHL's L.A. Kings from Ontario to Fort Wayne.

Morrison, 22, appeared in 50 AHL games last year with Ontario scoring 10 goals and 20 points during his rookie season. The forward was selected by New York in round four of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft after his third season of juniors in the WHL. In 2017-18 Morrison completed a six-year junior stint by sharing the season with Vancouver and Lethbridge and posted juniors career highs of 48 assists and 75 points in 74 games. Morrison helped Lethbridge to the Eastern Conference Finals leading the league with 16 goals and 37 points in 16 playoff games. Following juniors, Morrison signed a three-year entry level contract with the L.A. Kings in 2018. The Prince George, Quebec native is expected to see his first action of the season this weekend with the Komets.

The Komets also announced that forward Brett McKenzie has been released from his PTO with Chicago in the AHL and has returned to the Fort Wayne lineup. McKenzie skated one game with the Wolves during his brief stint with Chicago.

In additional player movement, the Komets have placed forwards Ian Mackey and Connor Sanvido on waivers.

Wheeling visits Friday, Walleye here Saturday-- The Komets are home for back-to-back games this weekend. Friday the Wheeling Nailers are in town for an 8:05pm faceoff. Saturday the Komets host the arch rival Toledo Walleye at 7:35pm.

Family Four Pack Night Friday-- Fans can take advantage of a 4-for-$64 offer at Friday's home game courtesy of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. Get four tickets, four hot dogs, four soft drinks, four chips for only $64 when purchasing the Family Four Pack at the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office.

Friday night Marathon Nights-- Again this year Komet fans can save on their Friday night tickets with Marathon. Fans can earn a buy-one-get-one-free ticket offer with the purchase of three fill-ups at participating Marathon locations. Save with your Marathon Fill-Up Card this Friday when the Komets face Wheeling at 8:05pm.

Kids Seat Free Night Saturday-- Once again this season the Komets feature Kids Seat Free Nights. A Kids Seat Free Night is scheduled for this Saturday's home game courtesy Aunt Millie's, Lutheran Health Network and the Komets. Any child under the age of 12 can see the game for free with a full-priced adult ticket purchase.

Get Komet Tickets-- Single game tickets are on sale at the Coliseum Ticket Office. Discounted group ticket packages along with Season Tickets are on sale at the Komet office at 1010 Memorial Way in Fort Wayne. Also available are Flex Tickets, perfect as gifts and can be redeemed for tickets to any regular season game. For more information call 260-483-0011 or visit Komets.com.

