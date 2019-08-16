Strumpf Headed up to South Bend

The Chicago Cubs have promoted 2B Chase Strumpf from the Eugene Emeralds (A-Short) to the South Bend Cubs (A-Full) in a roster move finalized on Friday.

Currently in his first professional season after being drafted out of UCLA in the second round of the 2019 MLB Draft, Strumpf started his pro career playing 7 games with the Rookie-level AZL Cubs 2 team before being promoted to Eugene on July 4.

Since his arrival in the Emerald Valley, Strumpf has posted a .292/.405/.449 slash line with a .855 OPS while tallying 8 doubles, 2 HR, 14 RBI, and 17 runs in 36 games played.

A Northwest League All-Star, Strumpf has consistently been penciled into the third spot in the Emeralds lineup as the team's top hitter while also providing quality defense at second base.

Strumpf will join fellow former Emerald and NWL All-Star Jake Slaughter in the South Bend infield as well as former Emeralds teammates Fauris Guerrero, Darius Hill, Nelson Maldonado, Zach Mort, and Yonathan Perlaza.

In a pair of corresponding roster moves, Emeralds infielder Luis Diaz was optioned down to the AZL while South Bend Cubs infielder Luis Vazquez was optioned back to Eugene where he played 47 games earlier this season.

The Eugene Emeralds organization thanks Chase Strumpf for his time in Eugene and wishes him the best of luck as he continues to climb through the Chicago Cubs system.

