Volcanoes Land Super-Prospect Marco Luciano

August 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





Being the Volcanoes are all about making all players feel welcomed, we won't over-tout the potential of Marco Luciano, so we just share this one statement a scout told Salem-Keizer staff this morning: "Marco Luciano is such a 'wow' player, and such a fine young man off the field too. You must see this young man in person to even begin to appreciate his talent. Volcanoes fans, you landed a gem."

Jerry Walker, Volcanoes Co-Owner, is very accustomed to being trusted with top San Francisco Giants prospects with his Volcanoes. Mr. Walker highlighted both that Volcanoes full welcome of Luciano, Pomares, and Cannon, as well as, their opportunity on a 2019 Volcanoes team already heading to the playoffs.

"Obviously, just research Marco Luciano and you appreciate his talent. We equally welcome and are very excited about Jairo Pomares and Connor Cannon joining the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes," Walker said. "The Volcanoes have more than 20 years welcoming premium professional baseball Minor League talent and I think these three players will see that joining a playoff-bound team with five Northwest League championships is a great win-win opportunity.

The moves come as concurrently Logan Wyatt, Sean Roby, and Tyler Fitzgerald were promoted to the Augusta GreenJackets of the South Atlantic League this morning.

"We couldn't be more proud to see Logan, Sean and Tyler, get promoted to Augusta, which is in their own pennant race like the Volcanoes," said Mitche Graf, Volcanoes President. "This shows the trust the San Francisco Giants puts in us, and why Volcanoes fans are so important inspiring players in their push to make the big club. Let's pack Volcanoes Stadium as we make our latest push at Northwest League history."

The Salem-Keizer Volcanoes have both tickets for remaining regular-season home games, as well as, the 2019 Northwest League Playoffs now available. To learn more, visit: https://www.milb.com/salem- keizer/tickets or call 503-390-2225.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.