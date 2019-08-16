King Kloff Helps Shutout Spokane on Thursday Night

Spokane, Washington - Adam Kloffenstein went five scoreless innings striking out eight to help pace Vancouver to a much-needed 1-0 victory over Spokane on Thursday night out at Avista Stadium in front of 5,195 fans. The win for Vancouver (8-13) moves them to within four games of top spot in the North Division with 17 games remaining.

Kloffenstein retired nine Indians in a row at one point as his eight strikeouts on Thursday eclipsed his previous mark (7) which was set on July 28 vs. Spokane. The 18-year old right-hander improved to 4-4 on the season lowering his ERA to 2.72.

In relief, Nicolas Medina walked the bases loaded in the sixth inning before Gage Burland helped him strand those runners striking out Jonah McReynolds to keep the shutout bid intact. Grayson Huffman struck out four over his two innings to secure the 1-0 victory while grabbing his third save of the summer.

Offensively Cameron Eden reached base in all three of his at-bats on a single and two errors that were both charged to Spokane's Jake Hoover. The first of two errors to the Indians shortstop put Eden on in the top of the third inning. Eden stole second and scored on a base hit from Dominic Abbadessa proving to be the only run of the game -- which was unearned.

Vancouver sends Alex Nolan to the mound in the finale set for 6:30pm on Friday as the Canadians look to move to just three games back of the North Division leaders before heading back to Canada to open a three-game series vs. Boise starting Saturday at 7:05pm.

