Ilarraza's Grand Slam Lifts Tri-City

Reinaldo Ilarraza's grand slam in the top of the ninth inning led the Tri-City Dust Devils (12-9, 28-31) to the 9-5 win over the Everett AquaSox (10-11, 28-31) on Thursday night at Funko Field. Ilarraza finished just a triple shy of the cycle in the win.

The Dust Devils jumped out to an early lead after an impressive top of the first inning at the plate. Tri-City had four extra base hits off of Everett starter George Kirby to take a four-run advantage right out of the gate. The AquaSox battled back and tied the game on two separate occasions, including going into the top of the ninth inning. Ilarraza's clutch blast in the ninth inning was his second grand slam of the season, with the first coming on July 5th in Boise.

Left-hander Ethan Elliott will take the mound in the rubber match of the three-game series on Friday night. Everett will counter with right-hander Juan Then. The Dust Devils will return home Tuesday, August 20th to begin a seven-game homestand. August 20th will be Ladies Night at Gesa Stadium. Great seats are available by calling the team's office at (509) 544-8789 or by going to www.dustdevilsbaseball.com to purchase tickets.

