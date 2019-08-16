Hops Get Back on Track

The Hillsboro Hops got back on track in game two of the series shutting out the Boise Hawks 6-0. The pitching staff was electric, Ricky Martinez reached base five times, and eighteen year old star Corbin Carroll continued his tear since joining the Hops.

Arizona Diamonbacks fifth round selection, Conor Grammes started the game for the Hops pitching two scoreless innings with one strike out. Boise made a key mistake in the bottom of the first when Martinez scored on a Tyler Plantier throwing error to third-base.

The Hops pummeled the Hawks in the second frame adding three more runs. Dom Canzone and Joe Gillette started the attack with back-to-back one-out singles. Ryan January followed with a two-run double, and later scored on a single by Martinez to put the Hops up 4-0.

Marcos Tineo entered the game in the third for the Hops and continued his stellar season. The righty tossed four scoreless innings while recording four punch outs. The bullpen thrived into the late innings fueled by Ethan Larrison and new Hops pitcher Liu Fuenmayor .

Hillsboro's offense flexed with two final runs in the seventh. Carroll's second base hit of the contest drove in Tristin English, and Canzone posted his first RBI since joining the Hops.

Hillsboro (36-23) and Boise (24-35) will face off again tomorrow at 7:05 pm. Catch all the action on Rip City Radio 620 AM with the pregame show airing at 6:35 pm.

