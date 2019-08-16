Hillsboro Gains Shutout 6-0 Win over Boise in Game Two

BOISE, ID - The Hillsboro Hops (Short Season A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks) compiled a 6-0 shutout win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) in game two of the three game series.

The scoring for Hillsboro started early in the bottom of the first inning when Tristin English grounded out but a throwing error on Boise sent in Ricky Martinez to give Hillsboro the 1-0 lead.

Hops catcher Ryan January responded with a two-RBI double to right field and giving Hillsboro a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Martinez then collected an RBI-single into center that scored January and jumped Hillsboro up 4-0.

The scoring plateaued for five innings until the bottom of the seventh when Corbin Carroll singled into left that scored a run and then Dominic Canzone hit an RBI-single into left field and jumped the Hops up 6-0.

The rubber game will start at 7:05 p.m. on Friday at Ron Tonkin Field.

