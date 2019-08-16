Volcanoes Lose Fifth Straight to Eugene 5-3
August 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release
- In the top of the third inning, after Eugene starts off with a 4-0 lead, Jairo Pomares hits into an error by the second baseman that scores Beicker Mendoza and cuts the Eugene lead to 4-1.
- In the top of the fifth inning, Mendoza hits his first home run over the right field wall to cut the lead to 4-2.
- Four batters later, Pomares gets his first run batted in as he hits an RBI single that scores Kwan Adkins and cuts the lead to 4-3.
The Volcanoes will look to snap the losing streak as Kervin Castro looks to get his first win since his all star appearance against Josh Burgmann.
