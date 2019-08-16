Volcanoes Lose Fifth Straight to Eugene 5-3

August 16, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Salem-Keizer Volcanoes News Release





- In the top of the third inning, after Eugene starts off with a 4-0 lead, Jairo Pomares hits into an error by the second baseman that scores Beicker Mendoza and cuts the Eugene lead to 4-1.

- In the top of the fifth inning, Mendoza hits his first home run over the right field wall to cut the lead to 4-2.

- Four batters later, Pomares gets his first run batted in as he hits an RBI single that scores Kwan Adkins and cuts the lead to 4-3.

The Volcanoes will look to snap the losing streak as Kervin Castro looks to get his first win since his all star appearance against Josh Burgmann.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.