Stripers Crush Five Home Runs, Defeat Pawtucket 8-4

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - The Gwinnett Stripers (19-16) hit five home runs for the third time this season in an 8-4 win over the Pawtucket Red Sox (13-19) on Friday night at Coolray Field. Austin Riley, Ryan LaMarre, Travis Demeritte, Andres Blanco, and Adam Duvall all went deep to support 6.0 four-run innings from Bryse Wilson.

Scoring Recap: Pawtucket took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on an RBI single by Sam Travis. The Stripers tied it at 1-1 in the bottom of the first on a 414-foot solo homer to left from Riley (13) off Chandler Shepherd. LaMarre (2) gave Gwinnett a 2-1 lead with a 422-foot solo shot to left off Shepherd in the second. The Red Sox tied it at 2-2 in the third on an RBI triple from Travis. The Stripers took the lead back for good in the third as Demeritte (5) launched a 425-foot three-run homer to center off Shepherd to make it 5-2 Gwinnett. Pawtucket trimmed the lead to 5-4 in the sixth on back-to-back solo homers by Bryce Brentz and Josh Ockimey off Wilson. The Stripers extended their lead to 8-4 in the bottom of the sixth as Blanco (6) and Duvall (10) each homered off Domingo Tapia.

Stripers Stats: Duvall went 2-for-5 with a double, homer, and two RBIs, and Demeritte went 1-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs. Blanco, Riley, and LaMarre all had two hits, a homer, and an RBI apiece. Wilson (W, 1-3) picked up his first win of the season, pitching 6.0 innings with four runs on nine hits. Wes Parsons and Grant Dayton combined to pitch 3.0 scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Bisons Stats: Shepherd (L, 0-5) surrendered five runs on seven hits, including three home runs. Tapia allowed three runs on three hits over 1.0 inning. Travis went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBIs.

Quote: "I felt great," Demeritte said about his decisive three-run homer. "I was seeing the ball well and I was able to get a pitch I could handle with a 3-2 count and I didn't miss it."

Postgame Notes: The five home runs tied Gwinnett's single-game season high, last accomplished on May 1 at Charlotte. Riley is tied alongside Louisville's Josh VanMeter for the International League homer lead (13), and the Stripers lead the league with 55 homers. Demeritte extended his on-base streak to 15 games, while Duvall extended his on-base streak to 18 games.

Next Game (Saturday, May 11): Gwinnett vs. Pawtucket, 6:05 p.m. at Coolray Field. LHP Kolby Allard (2-2, 4.20 ERA) for the Stripers vs. LHP Matthew Kent (0-0, 0.00 ERA) for the Red Sox. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on 97.7 and 93.5 FM "The Other Side of the River."

