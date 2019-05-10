IronPigs rally cut short in the 9th

May 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release





(Allentown, Pa) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-14) rally in the bottom of the ninth inning fell short as they lost 6-5 to the Indianapolis Indians (17-16) on Friday evening at Coca-Cola Park. The Pigs were trailing by five runs entering the bottom of the ninth inning and scored four runs.

Lehigh Valley did score first in the game in the bottom of the third inning. Ali Castillo scored on an RBI groundout by Lane Adams to give the Pigs a 1-0 lead.

Enyel De Los Santos pitched just three innings in his return start for the IronPigs before Yacksel Rios (1-2) entered in the top of the fourth inning to pitch in relief. The Indians tagged Rios for five runs to take a 5-1 lead. Jason Martin hit a two-run home run and both Jacob Stallings and Kevin Kramer each hit RBI doubles.

Stallings hit a sacrifice fly off Alexis Rivero in the top of the ninth inning to give Indianapolis a 6-1 lead.

Dario Agrazal (2-0) was strong through eight innings for the Indians. He allowed just one run off three hits with seven strikeouts.

The four-run bottom of the ninth inning was highlighted by a Malquin Canelo RBI single and an Andrew Romine two-run single. Damek Tomscha also scored in the inning for the final run of the game.

The Pigs have now lost five straight games and look to snap their five-game losing streak on Saturday evening against the Indianapolis Indians. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The 2019 IronPigs season is the team's 12th as the top affiliate for the Philadelphia Phillies and 12th at Coca-Cola Park. Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

The 2019 IronPigs season is presented by Capital BlueCross.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.