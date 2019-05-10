Sano to Rehab with Red Wings this Weekend

ROCHESTER, NY - Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel SanÃ³ will rehab with the Rochester Red Wings this weekend.

SanÃ³, who has been on the MLB Injured List all season with a right heel laceration, is scheduled to play Saturday and Sunday at Frontier Field against the Durham Bulls. Both games begin at 1:05 p.m.

He is batting .320/.367/.640 with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI, and two runs scored in seven rehab games so far with Double-A Pensacola and Single-A Ft. Myers.

Rochester is home tonight through Sunday before opening a six-game road trip at Charlotte on Tuesday.

