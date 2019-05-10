Syracuse Homers Four Times in 7-4 Victory over Columbus

May 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release





Columbus, OH - The Syracuse Mets hit four home runs through the first four innings of Friday night's game en route to a 7-4 victory against the Columbus Clippers at Huntington Park. The four homers are the most hit by Syracuse in a game this season. With the win, the Mets reclaim first place in the International League North Division.

Syracuse (20-14) started the home-run-heavy day in the top of the first inning. Jed Lowrie, playing with Syracuse on a Major League rehab assignment, hit a one-out home run over the right-center-field fence for a 1-0 lead.

Columbus (19-14) answered with a run in the bottom of the first. Greg Allen reached on an error. Allen moved to second on a wild pitch and scored with two outs on a Bobby Bradley single to tie the score, 1-1.

The Mets jumped out to a 5-1 lead with a four-run third. Tim Tebow doubled with one out to begin the inning. Rajai Davis followed with his second home run of the year to push the lead to 3-1. After a strikeout and walk, Carlos Gómez hit his fifth home run of the season, and fourth in five games, for a four-run advantage, 5-1.

The home runs continued in the fourth. René Rivera hit his first homer this season with a solo shot to left. The hit extended Rivera's on-base streak to seven games in a row and made it a 6-1 ballgame.

The Mets scored again in the fifth. Lowrie walked and Luis Guillorme was hit by a pitch. Gómez then drove in his third run of the game on a double to left, scoring Lowrie and extending the Syracuse lead to six, 7-1.

The Clippers crept closer in the bottom of the fifth. Oscar Mercado singled with two outs, and Brandon Barnes hit a two-run home run to center field to trim the Mets advantage to four, 7-3.

Mercado added a final Clippers run in the seventh, hitting the first pitch of the inning over the center-field wall to bring Columbus within three runs, 7-4, but the Clippers would get no closer.

Syracuse and Columbus continue their three-game series on Saturday evening. RHP Chris Flexen is scheduled to start for the Mets. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.