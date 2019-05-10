Bats Down Knights, 5-1

LOUISVILLE, Ky - The Louisville Bats got past the Charlotte Knights, 5-1, Friday night in the first game of a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field. The Bats were powered by starting pitcher Odrisamer Despaigne (3-2, 3.92), bullpen and shortstop Blake Trahan at the plate.

Louisville started the scoring off in the bottom of the second thanks to a Blake Trahan single, scoring both Scott Schebler and Luis Gonzalez, who each reached on singles off of Knights starter Colton Turner (2-1, 5.14). It was Trahan's first hit since May 5. Charlotte started scoring of their own in the fourth inning. With one out, the Knights put together four consecutive singles, tacking on one run to make the score 2-1, Bats. Despaigne would work his way out of the bases-loaded jam by striking out Charlotte second baseman Ryan Goins.

After a single by Nick Longhi and a walk by Gonzalez, Charlotte turned to left-handed pitcher Matt Tomshaw. Trahan continued his run-producing ways knocking a double down the right-field line scoring Longhi to make it a 3-1 Bats lead heading into the fifth inning. Despaigne would exit the game after hurling five-complete innings, allowing one run and seven hits, while striking out five. Bats reliever Jackson Stephens would enter in the sixth inning, retiring the Knights in order and also producing the third double-play of the game.

Longhi led off the sixth inning with a double on a bloop falling in between three Charlotte fielders. Longhi would finish the game going 3-for-4. He would eventually make his way around the bases, scoring on a fielder's choice from Bats catcher Juan Graterol. Trahan would continue his great night at the plate doubling to left field, his second double of the game. Graterol would also come around to score on a sacrifice fly by third-baseman Christian Colon, making it a 5-1 Louisville lead.

Stephens continued to keep the Knights hitters quiet in the seventh inning retiring all three batters. Stephens twirled two scoreless innings in relief, giving up one hit and striking out two. Louisville lefty Ian Krol replaced Stephens to start the eighth. Krol lasted two-thirds of an inning, allowing one hit, one walk, and striking out one before turning the ball over to Bats closer Anthony Bass. Bass got out of the inning stranding both runners.

Trahan continued his hot-hitting in the eighth tripling to right field, his first of the season. He would finish the game going 4-for-4, with three extra base hits. Bass picked up his eighth save of the season, retiring the Knights batters in a 1-2-3 inning.

Louisville and Charlotte continue their three-game tilt Saturday at 6:30 pm at Louisville Slugger Field. Bats right-hander Jose Lopez (2-2, 5.28) is expected to face off against righty Dylan Cease (2-1, 3.33).

