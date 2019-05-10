Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Norfolk (7:05 p.m.)

May 10, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | Harbor Park | Norfolk, VA | Game # 33| Road Game # 18

BUFFALO BISONS (13-18, T-5, -5.5 North) vs. NORFOLK TIDES (18-15, 4th, -4.0 South)

RHP Sean Reid-Foley (0-1, 8.64) vs. LHP Keegan Akin (0-1, 4.95)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn, Bisons.com

Today's Game

This evening the Bisons take on the Norfolk Tides for game one of a three-game series from Hampton Roads. It is the second stop on a two-city trip through the International League's Southern Division. Buffalo will enjoy an off day on Monday following the six-game roadtrip.

Last Game: BUF 7, GWN 2

Jonathan Davis clubbed a leadoff home run to ignite the Bisons' offense on Thursday, and the team would not look back against the Gwinnett Stripers. Buffalo scored first all three games of the series against Gwinnett, scoring five runs in the 1st inning. Andrew Guillotte went 3-4 at the plate, helping the Herd win just their second series at Coolray Field since the franchise moved from Richmond to Gwinnett.

Norfolk (0-0)

The Bisons have split the season series with the Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles each of the last two seasons. Buffalo went 1-2 at Norfolk last year, with the last series win against the Tides at Harbor Park coming in 2014 when the team went 3-1.

Today's Starter

Sean Reid-Foley will take his sixth turn in the Bisons rotation tonight, for his seventh overall outing with Buffalo as well. Last time out for the right hander was a six inning effort against Lehigh Valley on 5/4. Reid-Foley was the Herd's Warren Spahn Most Valuable Pitcher last year, and is still looking for his first win of 2019.

Cavan Biggio

Cavan Biggio collected a base hit in Thursday morning's win against Gwinnett. The Triple-A rookie has now reached base safely in 17 straight games, a streak that began on 4/23 at Syracuse. Biggio went 4-8 in the last two games of the series to continue to lead the way offensively for the Herd.

Jonathan Davis

A leadoff homer by Jonathan Davis marked the 15th hit in 16 games for the outfielder. Eight of his 15 hits have been extra-base hits (4 2B, 4 HR), and he has hit safely in seven of the last eight games.

Andrew Guillotte

Andrew Guillotte collected his first three-hit game of the season by going 3-4 with a walk and stolen base on Thursday. Guillotte drove in 2RBI as well, including an RBI double in a three-run 4th inning vs. Gwinnett.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (15-22) were off on Thursday and will welcome the Chicago White Sox to Rogers Centre for a three-game weekend series starting tonight. RHP Daniel Hudson will make the spot start beginning at 7:07 p.m.

International League Stories from May 10, 2019

