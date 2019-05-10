SWB Game Notes

May 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





TOLEDO MUD HENS (12-19) @ SCRANTON/WILKES-BARRE RAILRIDERS (17-13)

RHP Zac Houston (1-1, 10.38) vs. RHP Drew Hutchison (2-1, 4.91)

| Game No. 31 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | May 10, 2019 | First Pitch 6:35 p.m. |

MOOSIC, PA (May 9, 2019) -- The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders were held without a hit for the first 6.2 innings by Indianapolis Indians starting pitcher Alex McRae, yet brought the tying run to the plate in the 7th, 8th and 9th innings in an eventual 4-2 loss Thursday morning.

With a 10:35 a.m. first pitch, the Indians looked well-rested as they jumped on RailRiders starting pitcher David Hale the second time through the order. Spanning the 3rd and 4th innings, the Indians had an eight-batter stretch where they recorded six hits- including five doubles- to open up a 3-0 lead. Hale entered the game unblemished with his 3-0 record, but exited in line for the loss after 5.0 innings of having allowed three runs while striking out six batters.

His opposite number, McRae, was dominant. The right-hander retired the first 17 men he faced before surrendering a walk in the 6th inning to Matt Lipka with two outs. An inning later he walked Ryan Lavarnway and had recorded a pair of outs before Mandy Alvarez broke up the no-hit bid with a clean, line drive double into the left field corner. It was the 96th and final pitch of the morning/afternoon for McRae, who exited with a smattering of applause from the fans at PNC Field. Offensively, the RailRiders stranded six men over the final four innings, but could never get the momentum-turning hit despite plating runs in the 8th and 9th innings.

RAILREHABBERS: OF Aaron Hicks is in the lineup for Manager Jay Bell Friday night and is expected to play all three games of a weekend series against the Toledo Mud Hens through Sunday. This is the first Major Leaguer set to rehab with the RailRiders this season, one year after SWB had 10 different Yankees play games with them: Greg Bird (INF), A.J. Cole (P), Brandon Drury (INF), Clint Frazier (OF), Aaron Hicks (OF), Tommy Kahnle (P), Billy McKinney (OF), Gary Sanchez (C), Masahiro Tanaka (P), Adam Warren (P). In his 2G with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season Hicks was 2-for-6 with a 2B and a BB.

EXTRA INNINGS, EXTRA TIME FOR WINNING: Scranton/Wilkes-Barre won last Wednesday's game over the Rochester Red Wings in thrilling fashion, walking off with an 8-6 win in 10 innings thanks to a Ryan McBroom 2R HR. Saturday night, they used a pair of runs in the top of the 10th inning to overcome Syracuse's homer from Carlos Gomez that gave the Mets momentum heading to extras. The RailRiders are now 5-1 this season in extra innings, and Manager Jay Bell is 22-10 (.688) in extra innings in 2+ seasons at the helm of Tampa/Trenton/SWB. The RailRiders avoided extra-innings Wednesday night with a walk-off win in the 9th. Speaking of...

WALK (IT OFF) THIS WAY: The RailRiders have had a flair for the dramatic this season with all those extra-innings victories, and they have piled up walk-off wins as well, including Wednesday's win over Indianapolis. Last year, the RailRiders got out of the gate with a similarly dramatic start to the season, with five walk-off wins before May 17th. Ultimately, the 2018 RailRiders finished 39-29 at home with 10 walk-off wins, as compared to this year's team which is 10-5 at home with five walk-offs.

A STRONG WEEK STREAK: With Wednesday's victory, the RailRiders had won seven straight games before falling in Thursday's series finale against the Indianapolis Indians, 4-2. A year ago, the team made the postseason and all the way to the Governor's Cup without ever recording better than a five-game win streak. The last time the RailRiders won more than six games in a row was 6/26/2016 - 7/4/2016 -- the first 8G of which were on the road.

EXPLODING FOR RUNS: The RailRiders put up 14 more runs Sunday against the Syracuse Mets and had recorded six games over the first 27 games of the season in which they plated 9+ runs. It wasn't until Game No. 66 last season @ Syracuse that SWB had its sixth 9R-game of 2018.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.