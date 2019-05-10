Bulls Beat Wings in Series Opener

The Durham Bulls out-slugged the Rochester Red Wings 11-8 Friday night at Frontier Field. The teams meet again Saturday afternoon at 1:05 p.m., with an autograph session with the Wings following the game.

After Wings starting pitcherChase De Jong stranded a man on third in the first inning, the Bulls took advantage in the second, grabbing a 5-0 lead following a solo shot by Christian Arroyo and a grand slam by Jake Cronenworth.

Rochester countered in the bottom half, as Brent Rooker hit a lead-off double and came around to score on a Luke Raley single. Jordany Valdespin hit an RBI double of his own to bring home Raley, making the score 5-2 Durham. These RBI hits off of Bulls starter and former Wings pitcher, Aaron Slegers, extended hitting streaks for Raley and Valdespin to nine and eight games respectively.

The Bulls tacked on another run in the third to make the score 6-2, but were stifled by De Jong who got three straight outs with two men on to end the inning.

The Wings answered again in their half of the third, scoring two runs on three hits. LaMonte Wade, Jr. doubled and scored on a Rooker single, while Rooker scored on Raley's second RBI hit of the night, cutting the lead in half, 6-4 Durham .

Drew Maggi knocked home a run in the fourth, bringing the Wings to within one at 6-5.

Addison Reed came on to start the fifth, part of his major league rehab assignment. Reed took over for De Jong who threw 4.0 innings, allowed six hits and six earned runs. He walked four and struck out two on 91 pitches, 51 for strikes.

Durham's bats came back alive in the fifth, scoring three runs on five hits, including a home run off the bat of Mike Brosseau to make it 9-5. .

Raley's impressive night continued with a 366-foot home run to right field, making the score 9-6 Bulls. It was Raley's seventh home off the season.

DJ Baxendale relieved Reed, who threw 1.0 inning and earning three runs on five hits.

Durham threatened in the top of the sixth with two runners on base with no outs. Baxendale recorded a strikeout and a double play to get out of the jam.

Slegers exited after throwing 5.0 innings, giving up 10 hits and six runs (five earned). He walked one and struck out four and threw 83 pitches, 51 for strikes.

The Wings closed the gap in the bottom of the eighth, demonstrating excellent two-out hitting. Valdespin and Maggi hit back to back RBI doubles, bringing the Wings to within one at 9-8.

Baxendale worked three scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Gabriel Moya pitched the ninth inning, and allowed Brosseau's second home run of the game, and another solo shot to Mac James that boosted the Bulls' lead to 11-8.

Raley had three hits and three RBI, one of five Wings players with multiple hit games. The Bulls out-hit the Wings 16-13.

Winning pitcher: Slegers (2-1)

Losing pitcher: De Jong ( 0-4)

Save: Milner (2)

Box Score: Click here for the box score and play-by-play narrative.

NOTES: Nick Gordon had his five-game hit streak snapped..........John Andreoli's on-base streak is now 15 after walking in the seventh inning...Drew Maggi's on-base streak is now 12 games after his fourth inning RBI single...Jordany Valdespin now has a eight-game hit streak following his RBI single in the second. Zander Wiel improved his hitting streak to five games.

