RailRiders Caught by Toledo

May 10, 2019 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release





MOOSIC, PA - On a night where MLB rehabber OF Aaron Hicks was in the lineup and leading off, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell to the Toledo Mud Hens 12-8 in the first game of the series Friday night at PNC Field.

Toledo established a lead in the top of the first with a sac fly and later getting a Mikie Mahtook homer to center field, making it 3-0 Mud Hens.

The RailRiders scored seven times in the lengthy bottom of the second inning to take a 7-3 lead. After a run-scoring wild pitch, Mandy Alvarez doubled on a line drive to left field to plate a run, and then Zack Zehner produced an RBI ground out, evening the score 3-3. Scranton-Wilkes/Barre loaded the bases for the second time in the inning and took the lead with Tyler Wade reaching on a fielding error by first baseman Dustin Peterson for a 4-3 advantage. Another wild pitch added a run and then Ryan McBroom doubled home a pair to give SWB a 7-3 lead.

The Mud Hens answered with a triple from Castro, a sac fly from Josh Lester and another score by Castro to make it a two-run game again, but in the bottom of the third, Trey Amburgey homered to give the RailRiders more breathing room, 8-5.

In the top of the fourth inning, Daz Cameron homered on a thundering line drive to center field (Estimated: 439 feet) for the Mud Hens, cutting into the RailRiders advantage and making it 8-6. The game became tied for the second time in the game with Castro singling on a soft line drive and two runs for Toledo - later adding a run, with Toledo reclaiming the lead 9-8.

In the ninth inning, the Mud Hens scored three more times, all unearned runs, and with SWB going down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning, the final the score was 12-8.

Hicks played seven innings in centerfield and notched four plate appearances, walking once. His 0-for-3 makes him 0-for-14 on rehab between High-A Tampa and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre spanning four games.

The RailRiders will continue the three-game series with the Mud Hens Saturday evening. First pitch of game two of the three-game series is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. For tickets and more information, call (570) 969-BALL or slide to www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

17-14

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from May 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.