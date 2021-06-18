Storm Chasers, UNO, Partner to Host NSAA Baseball Tournament
June 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers and Werner Park have partnered with the University of Nebraska, Omaha and the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) to host the entire Nebraska state baseball tournament in the Omaha metro.
The Class A and Class B tournaments, which have been played in part at Werner Park for the last eight years while also being played in Lincoln, will now take place at both at Werner Park and at UNO's Tal Anderson Field. The three-year agreement runs from 2022-2024.
"We are thrilled to partner with our colleagues at UNO athletics on a new-look, high school state baseball tourney," Omaha Storm Chasers President Martie Cordaro said. "It is both exciting and important to be able to spread the Werner Park experience to all state participants annually."
"The NSAA is excited to host the State Baseball Championships at Werner Park and UNO," NSAA Assistant Director Dan Masters said. "Holding the Championships in these venues will create great experiences for the entire high school baseball community and create memories that will last a lifetime."
"The Omaha Athletic department is excited to be a host site for the future NSAA baseball championships," UNO Assistant Athletic Director - Event Management, Ethan Anderson said. "We believe Tal Anderson Field, along with Werner Park, will be perfect venues to showcase the best baseball talent in the state. We thank NSAA and our partners with the Omaha Storm Chasers for this opportunity."
The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Neb. For more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
