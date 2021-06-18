Greene Fans 8 in Debut as Bats Fall Just Short

OMAHA, Neb. - Top prospect Hunter Greene whiffed eight over 4.0 innings in his Triple-A debut, routinely sitting over 100 MPH on his fastball, but also surrendered four solo homers as the Louisville Bats fell 6-5 to the Omaha Storm Chasers Thursday night at Werner Park.

The former No. 2 overall draft pick, Greene, was just as advertised, mowing down Storm Chasers batters with his triple-digit fastball and wipeout slider. The right-hander punched out Alcides Escobar on a 101 MPH fastball on his first batter faced at the Triple-A level and whiffed both Emmanuel Rivera and Meibrys Viloria to strike out the side in the opening frame.

Around the trio of punchouts, Omaha extended its Triple-A-best home run total with a trio of solo shots off Greene in the first inning. Kyle Isbel, Ryan O'Hearn and Ryan McBroom each went deep to boost the Storm Chasers to a 3-0 lead.

Greene retired the second in order, and after allowing another solo homer in the third, fanned each of his final four batters to cap his debut with four runs on four hits with eight strikeouts and just one walk in 4.0 innings. He touched 104.3 MPH during his outing.

Beau Taylor drove in two runs for the Bats to help keep Louisville within striking distance late and Mark Payton went deep with a two-run shot in the ninth to pull the Bats within one run with two outs. However, Omaha reliever Jake Newberry induced a groundout to halt the rally and earn the save in the Storm Chasers' 6-5 win.

Louisville and Omaha continue their series Friday night at Werner Park at 8:05 p.m. RHP Michael Mariot (0-0, 0.00) is set to make his second start for the Bats in the contest..

