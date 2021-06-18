Home Run Filled Game favors Worcester

Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Worcester, MA) - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs (19-21) found themselves on the losing end of a home run filled game on Friday night as the Worcester Red Sox (26-14) won 5-1.

Yairo Munoz was the first to hit a home run as he hit a solo blast against Matt Moore (0-2) in the bottom of the second inning to give the WooSox a 1-0 lead. Ryan Cordell tied the game in the top of the fifth inning at 1-1 against Stephen Gonsalves (3-1) as he hit his seventh home run of the season.

The WooSox took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning as Jarren Duran hit a two-run home run against Moore. Moore left the game after six innings as he allowed three runs off five hits and three walks with seven strikeouts.

Michael Chavis hit a two-run home run against Julian Garcia in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Worcester a 5-1 lead. The IronPigs finished the game with just five hits (one extra-base hit).

The IronPigs and WooSox play on Saturday afternoon at 4:05 p.m. at Polar Park.

