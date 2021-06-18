Morrison Stays Hot with Homer as Bats Fall to Chasers
June 18, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Louisville Bats News Release
OMAHA, Neb. - Logan Morrison homered and Michael Mariot tossed a quality start, but the Omaha Storm Chasers took advantage of a miscue on a potential double play in the third and ambushed the bullpen for three runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Louisville Bats 5-1 Friday night at Werner Field.
Mariot allowed two runs on three scattered hits and three walks over 6.0 innings. He gave up two runs in the third after the Bats were unable to double off the lead runner on a line drive with a man on first and second. Emmanuel Rivera capitalized on the opportunity to single home a pair of runs two batters later and give Omaha a 2-0 lead.
Storm Chasers starter Scott Blewett tossed 5.0 scoreless frames before Morrison took him deep to open the sixth. With the hit, Morrison is batting .438 through his first five games with the Bats.
Gabriel Cancel plated two insurance runs off Louisville's bullpen in the eighth and Bubba Starling drove in a final run to help lead Omaha to its 5-1 win.
The Bats and Chasers continue their six-game series Saturday at Werner Park at 8:05 p.m. RHP Riley O'Brien (1-2, 4.76) is set to get the ball for Louisville, while Omaha has yet to name its starter.
