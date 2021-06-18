Three Homer Night Pushes WooSox Past IronPigs, 5-1

WORCESTER, M.A. - For the second straight night, a go-ahead home run pushed the Worcester Red Sox to a win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, this time a 5-1 win on Friday night at Polar Park.

In a 1-1 game, Jarren Duran came to the plate in the bottom of the fifth with a man on base. He saw one pitch fly wide of the zone, then blasted the next over the right centerfield wall, a two-run job to put the WooSox on top 3-1 and a lead that held for the home team's ninth win in its last 10 games.

Duran's swing was all the offense Worcester starter Stephen Gonsalves needed, as the left-hander notched his third win of the season, tossing six innings of one-run ball and striking out seven. Over his last three appearances, Gonsalves has allowed just one earned run in his 16 innings of work-three games the WooSox have won.

All six runs in the game came on long balls, a homerfest that began in the second inning. Batting against Lehigh Valley starter Matt Moore, Yairo Muñoz hit a liner that snuck over the wall in left center. Muñoz stopped at second to celebrate a double, then realized the ball had cleared the 399-foot sign for his third homer of the year.

The 1-0 lead held until the fifth, when Ryan Cordell lifted a 2-2 pitch for a homer to center against Gonsalves, one of just four hits allowed by the 26-year-old.

Duran's third long ball in six games gave Worcester a two-run edge in the bottom of the frame, and three innings later, Michael Chavis joined the home run party with a two-run moonshot to left. That marked the second Triple-A homer of the season for Chavis and capped off the WooSox victory.

Kevin McCarthy and Kaleb Ort combined for three innings of scoreless relief to close out the win.

