June 18 Game Notes: Iowa at St. Paul

IOWA CUBS (13-24) @ ST. PAUL SAINTS (18-21)

Friday - 7:05 PM - CHS Field - Saint Paul, MN

RHP Mike Hauschild (0-0, -.--) vs. LHP Andrew Albers (2-2, 7.03)

TONIGHT'S GAME: Iowa and St. Paul are set to play in game four of the six-game set tonight at CHS Field. Iowa is coming off a 12-2 win, taking the 2-1 series lead over St. Paul. They will look for their third win of the series tonight, with righty Mike Hauschild taking the mound. Hauschild is scheduled to make his first start of the season for Iowa, coming from the Lexington Legends, an Independent League team. Opposite of Hauschild will be lefty Andrew Albers getting the start for St. Paul. Albers is 1-0 against Iowa this year, earning the win in his only game against the I-Cubs this year. In that start, the lefty went six innings, allowing two runs on seven hits. He walked one and struck out five while also allowing one double, one triple and one home run. Albers has a 2-2 record on the year with an ERA of 7.03.

EVEN GRANDER: Nick Martini hit the I-Cubs' fifth grand slam of the season last night, capping off a six-run fourth inning. His marks the first of the five to be hit on the road, and he's also the fifth separate player to hit one. It took this 2021 team 37 games to hit their fifth, making them the second-fastest Iowa team to do so since 2000. They were beaten only by the 2017 I-Cubs, who took just 21 games to hit five grand slams. In the last 20 seasons, there have been six other I-Cub teams to hit five or more grand slams: five in 2017, six in 2010 and 2014, and eight each in 2000, 2002, and 2007. For Martini, this was his sixth career grand slam and his first since July 14, 2019, when he hit one for Triple-A Las Vegas. Of the six, two have come at Single-A, one at Double-A, and three at Triple-A.

KEEP IT ROLLING: Last night, Iowa got the longest start they have gotten all year when they got seven innings from Adrian Sampson. Sampson not only went seven innings for the I-Cubs, giving the bullpen much needed rest, he also registered a quality start. He allowed just one earned run on four hits while walking two and striking out a season-high eight batters over his seven innings of work, earning his first win of the season. The I-Cubs have now gotten three quality starts in their last four games from Cory Abbott, Matt Swarmer and Sampson. It marked Abbott's second quality start, while for Swarmer and Sampson, it was their first quality start of the season with Iowa. Sampson's start also made five out of the last six games that the starter has gone five or more innings for the I-Cubs, after six of the previous seven starters had gone less than five innings. Sampson's start is the first quality start in which the starter actually was credited with the win since Kohl Stewart got one on May 20 against Omaha.

NO HITS FOR YOU: Ben Leeper joined Iowa's roster on June 8 and has made four appearances for the I-Cubs since then. In those four appearances, he has totaled 5.2 innings, allowing just one earned run. The reliever has yet to give up a hit, but has hit one batter and walked two, while striking out nine. Leeper came from Double-A Tennessee, where he had a 1-2 record with a 1.26 ERA in 10 games. He threw 14.1 innings with the Smokies, allowing nine five runs, just two earned, on nine hits. He walked four, hit one and struck out 22 before getting the promotion to Iowa. Leeper was signed to a minor league contract on July 21, 2020, after playing college baseball at Oklahoma State University.

THAT FELT GOOD: Tyler Ladendorf went 2-for-4 with three runs, a double, a home run, three runs batted in and a walk in last night's game. It was his first home run of the season with Iowa, and his fourth two-hit game of the year. On the year, Ladendorf is hitting .204 (10-for-49) with six runs, five doubles, a home run and six RBI. He has taken three walks compared to 12 strikeouts.

NOT VERY OFTEN: Last night, in the ninth inning of a 12-2 game, Ian Miller came to the plate with the bases loaded and nobody out. He hit a line drive to the third baseman Daniel Descalso, who dropped the ball and turned a triple play. It was the first triple play in an Iowa Cubs game since June 5, 2017, when Iowa turned one against Oklahoma City. It was the first triple play Iowa has hit into since August 17, 2014 against Salt Lake. Both plays occurred at Principal Park, the last time there was a triple play away from Principal Park was on July 20, 2013 when Iowa hit into a triple play at Round Rock.

AGAINST ST. PAUL: Iowa beat St. Paul 12-2 in game three of the series last night, taking the series lead 2-1. With the win, Iowa brought their overall record against the Saints to 5-10. They took a 5-4 season lead over St. Paul when playing at CHS Field, compared to holding an 0-6 mark when playing at Principal Park.

MAKE IT COUNT: Mike Hauschild will make his first appearance of the season for Iowa tonight, marking his sixth season pitching for a Triple-A team. He last threw in Triple-A in 2019, when he started in nine of ten appearances for the Memphis Redbirds. Hauschild made one start against Iowa in 2019, throwing five innings of three-run ball. Before joining Iowa's roster, Hauschild made three starts for the Lexington Legends, an Independent ball team of the Atlantic League. On the year with the Legends, he was 1-2 with a 3.68 ERA.

ANOTHER IMPRESSIVE OUTING: Adam Morgan threw a scoreless ninth inning last night, allowing one hit while also striking out one batter. It was his sixth straight scoreless outing and 11th scoreless outing on the season. Morgan has pitched in 13 games with Iowa this season, tossing a total of 14 innings. He currently holds an 0-1 record with a 2.57 ERA on the year, allowing five runs, four earned, on nine hits while walking three and striking out 17. The lefty has allowed one home run this season and has hit four batters. Opponents are hitting just .180 off of Morgan, and he has allowed a run in just two of his appearances this year. The two games in which he allowed runs came in back-to-back outings on May 25 and 27 against St. Paul. Over those two games, he allowed all five of his runs and four of his nine hits on the year. Morgan has not allowed a single hit in seven of his 13 games pitched for the I-Cubs this season.

SHORT HOPS: Iowa managed just three runs on eight hits through the first two games of the series, but exploded for 12 runs on 13 hits in last night's win over St. Paul...five players registered multiple hits for Iowa, while six players took at least one walk in last night's game.

