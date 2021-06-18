Wings One-Hit Friday Night

The Red Wings managed just one hit Friday night in a 5-0 loss to the Buffalo Bisons at Frontier Field.

Humberto Arteaga collected the Wings' lone hit - a two-out single in the fifth inning.

Zach Logue went the first seven innings for Buffalo, striking out eight Red Wings.

The Bisons scored three in the third inning and two more in the fourth on a Dilson Herrera home run to straightaway center.

Josh Rogers made his Frontier Field debut for the Wings and suffered the loss allowing all five runs on six hits and a walk. The lefty struck out seven.

T.J. McFarland and Andres Machado tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings of relief to keep the Wings in the game.

Game five of the six-game set is Saturday night at 7:05 from Frontier Field.

