Storm Chasers, Chasers Charities, Announce Winners of 2022 Chasin' Dreams Grants

March 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release







PAPILLION, Neb. - The Omaha Storm Chasers, in conjunction with Chasers Charities, are proud to announce the recipients of the first round of the Chasin' Dreams Grant.

Cycle 1 recipients of the Chasin' Dreams Grant include Junior Cougars Baseball, 4SA (non-profit arm of 4Seams Academy), and the Elkhorn Athletic Association. The grant provides funding to local non-profit organizations that help youth baseball and/or softball programs to help with major renovations at their facilities.

Junior Cougars Baseball will use funding to renovate the backstop at Omaha Gross Catholic High School's baseball field, which is used by the high school team, the Junior Cougars' U8-U14 teams, legion teams, and men's over-30 and over-40 teams.

"The support of the Omaha Storm Chasers for our field project is so appreciated," Junior Cougars Baseball, Inc. President Jim Hempel said. "It will allow us to replace our 30-year-old backstop with some much-needed updates. It will make the field safer and provide our fans with a much better viewing experience."

4SA, which acquired fields at Aspen Park in the Sun Valley neighborhood in Bellevue, will use funding for fencing, new sod, and dugouts for fields used for free camps and clinics, tournaments and games for 4Seams Academy travel teams, as well as provide free/discounted field use for low-income teams.

"The Chasin' Dreams Grant will help 4SA build a home field for hundreds of baseball & softball players throughout the Omaha/Metro area," Co-Owner of 4Seams Academy and Secretary of 4SA Sean Schrader said. "The Grant will help with the cost of bringing these fields up to date. 4SA will build or is in the process of building roofs over the dugouts and installing fences at each field. It will also help with much needed equipment, such as mounds, bases, and paint for our future home. Future renovations include padded backstops, safety netting and permanent outfield fencing. 4SA appreciates everything the Omaha Storm Chasers have donated and want to thank them for their generosity"

The Elkhorn Athletic Association will use funding to add roofs to the existing dugouts at Arbor View Elementary Field, which is used by Elkhorn youth.

"Elkhorn Athletic Association is honored and thankful to receive a grant for building dugout covers on Arbor View Elementary School baseball field from the 2022 Chasin' Dreams community outreach program," EAA Executive Director Bruce O'Neel said. "EAA has a long-standing relationship with the Omaha Storm Chasers and enjoys having EAA night at Werner Park each year for our players and families. We admire and respect the Omaha Storm Chasers for being community-minded and investing in youth sports."

The next and final round of applications for a 2022 Chasin' Dreams grant is due by July 1 and can be found online here. For more information, organizations are encouraged to contact Community Relations Coordinator Jenna Kniss at JennaK@omahastormchasers.com or by phone at (402) 738-2193.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are scheduled to begin the 2022 season on April 5 at Indianapolis before welcoming fans to Werner Park for the home opener on April 12 vs. Louisville. The full 2022 schedule can be found here and single-game tickets are now available here.

For more tickets and more information, please visit omahastormchasers.com, call the Werner Park Ticket office at (402) 738-5100, and follow the team on social media. You can follow the team on Twitter @omastormchasers, on Instagram @omahastormchasers, and "like" the team on Facebook at facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.