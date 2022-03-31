Syracuse Mets 2022 Season: What to Know Before You Go

March 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets 2022 season is right around the corner, and there is a lot to know before you head to NBT Bank Stadium. From the parking lot, to the Ticket Office, to promotions, and beyond, we have you covered!

Parking -

The Syracuse Mets offer convenient parking locations for fans at NBT Bank Stadium, this year parking costs $7 and is credit card ONLY!

Tailgating is permitted in NBT Bank Stadium lots on the outside edges of each lot, please ask Parking Lot staff if there are any questions

Tickets -

The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to purchase tickets in-person or over the phone (315-474-7833). The Ticket Office is also open through the end of the game on Syracuse Mets home game days (phone orders cut off 2 hours before scheduled first pitch).

You can purchase tickets online anytime at syracusemets.com

Individual game tickets can be purchased in advance or on the day of the game

Flex Plans & the Flex Plan Plus are still available - limited quantity available, so get yours before they sell out!

COVID-19 -

The Syracuse Mets will follow the guidance of Onondaga County throughout the 2022 season, so all policies are subject to change at any time

There are currently no restrictions or mask mandates, however masks are encouraged inside

Opening Day for the Syracuse Mets is Tuesday, April 5th vs. the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Triple-A Yankees). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., gates open at 5:30 p.m. Opening Day features a bucket hat giveaway for the first 1,000 fans through the gates & a post-game fireworks celebration, all presented by Gannon Pest Control. Mookie Wilson will also be in attendance to throw out the first pitch & sign autographs for fans.

General Manager Jason Smorol has also made a 51-degree guarantee for Opening Day. If the temperature on the outfield temperature board at NBT Bank Stadium says 51 degrees or higher at any point once gates open, every fan that has a ticket to the game will get a free ticket to any one game for the rest of April or May. Fans must exchange their ticket for the game of their choice.

The Syracuse Mets will play the RailRiders five more times during the week:

Wednesday, April 6th (6:35 p.m./gates open 5:30 p.m.) - All-You-Can-Eat Wednesday

Thursday, April 7th (6:35 p.m./gates open 5:30 p.m.) - $1 Thursday & Donnie Baseball Day

Friday, April 8th (6:35 p.m./gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Craft Beer & Fireworks Friday, presented by The Hops Spot

Saturday, April 9th (6:35 p.m./gates open 5:30 p.m.) - Salt City Saturday & Magnet Schedule Giveaway, presented by Nave Law Firm (First 3,000 fans)

Sunday, April 10th (1:05 p.m./gates open 12 p.m.) - Kids Eat Free Family Sunday & Post-game Run the Bases, presented by East Syracuse Chevrolet, A member of the West Herr Auto Group

Tickets for Opening Day & all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2022

Syracuse Mets 2022 Season: What to Know Before You Go - Syracuse Mets

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.