Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer & Bisons Champion, Ernie Young, to Throw Opening Day Ceremonial First Pitch

The Buffalo Bisons today announced that former Bisons champion and member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, ERNIE YOUNG, will throw the ceremonial first pitch prior to Opening Day at Sahlen Field, Tuesday, April 5 against the Iowa Cubs (1:05 p.m.).

Young was a two-time International League All-Star with the Bisons and a member of the Herd's 2004 International League Governors' Cup Championship squad. He clubbed 47 home runs and drove in 178 in just 229 games with the Herd, including one of only three 100-RBI campaigns in the club's modern era 92004). In 2013, he was formally inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame.

Young is also an Olympic Gold medalist as Team USA captured gold during the 2000 Summer Games in Sydney, Australia. Originally a draft pick of the Oakland Athletics in 1990, Young played in parts of eight Major League seasons with the A's, Royals, Diamondbacks, Tigers and Indians.

Opening Day information

Tuesday marks the Bisons 34th Home Opener in the history of Sahlen Field and the first in April since they defeated the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 8-3, on April 4, 2019. Ballpark gates open at 12 p.m. on Tuesday and the first 5,000 fans in attendance will receive a 2022 Magnetic Schedule, compliments of Sahlen's.

Opening Day also begins a six-game opening homestand for the Herd that includes Anderson's Kids Week from April 6-10 where tickets for children aged 14 years or younger are just $5 each.

All tickets and ticket packages are on sale at Bisons.com.

