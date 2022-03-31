Bulls Announce Daily Promotions, New Food Items for 2022 Season

DURHAM, NC - With Opening Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park set for April 12, the Durham Bulls have announced their upcoming daily promotions, along with exciting new food items and experiences for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

Fan-favorite promotions returning for 2022 include Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux, Family Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist after every Sunday home contest, and Afforda-BULL Eats Nights, featuring a menu of discounted concessions items at Thursday night home games at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Beginning May 28, Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World return each Saturday for the remainder of the regular season. Ripken the Bat Dog makes a triumphant return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park courtesy of Sit Means Sit Dog Training Apex, and is scheduled to fetch bats on select Saturday evening home dates.

New daily promotions for 2022 are Lowes Foods Twos-days and Kids Eat Free Wednesdays. Starting April 26, fans are able to purchase two Field Reserve tickets for a total of just $22 for Tuesday evening home dates. Kids age 12 and under will love Wednesday evening home dates at the DBAP, with Kids Eat Free Wednesdays. The smallest Bulls fans can get their hand stamped and pick up their meal voucher, good for a Sahlens' Hot Dog, bag of chips, and a small drink, at Lowes Food Guest Services when they arrive at the game. Saturday games in April and early May will feature Trucks, Beats and Brews, with fans able to enjoy food trucks, live music and specialty beers prior to those contests.

Fans of all ages will be able to enjoy exciting new food and drink concoctions at Durham Bulls Athletic Park, including:

Carolina Cue Dog: Sahlens' Grilled For You hot dog topped with BBQ pork and coleslaw

Pig Kahuna Sausage: Lowes Foods Sausageworks pineapple teriyaki sausages topped with pineapple slaw and sweet & spicy boom boom sauce

BBQ Loaded Sweet Potato Tots: Sweet potato tater tots topped with BBQ pork and nacho cheese

Street Tacos, Nachos, Chips and Guacamole, and Roasted Corn from El Jefecito: Durham's own El Jefecito food truck and restaurant will be set up near the CEI Left Field gate with street tacos, nachos, chips and guacamole, and roasted corn

Along with new concessions, the Bulls have created a unique Foodie Mini Plan, featuring all-inclusive food and drink experiences throughout the season, along with Bulls swag. Food and drink experiences include: Wine Pairing (April 27), Brunch (May 30), Low Country Boil (June 15), Caribbean (July 6), Fiesta (August 25), and Oktoberfest (September 5). Fans will be able to purchase these food experiences individually or through the Foodie Mini Plan, with more information coming soon.

Full-season, half-season and mini plan packages are now available for the 2022 season, in addition to single-game tickets for all 75 home dates. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit DurhamBulls.com.

The Bulls begin their Triple-A National Title defense on the road in Nashville on Tuesday, April 5 before returning to Durham Bulls Athletic Park for a five-game series versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday, April 12. more information on full-season and mini plan packages, please call 919.956.BULL.

