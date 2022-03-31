Syracuse Mets to Become Congueros de Syracuse for Copa de la Diversión™ Series

Congueros de Syracuse conga drums

SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets are excited to reveal a new identity for three games during the 2022 season as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión™ (Fun Cup™) series. The Mets will become the Congueros de Syracuse on May 5th for Cinco de Mayo, July 14th for Latino Day, and September 8th. All three days are Dollar Thursdays.

The Copa de la Diversión™ program is a Minor League Baseball initiative to connect Minor League Baseball teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate with U.S. Latinos nationwide and celebrating U.S. Latino fans and communities.

The name Congueros de Syracuse is an homage to the popularity of Conga drum, an instrument played in many Latin countries. Originating in Cuba, the sound of the Conga drums has traveled throughout the world and has now made its way into historic NBT Bank Stadium in Syracuse, NY. Congueros de Syracuse will honor & celebrate the music of the conga drums as well as the diverse Latin community in Central New York.

The Congueros de Syracuse will wear red, white & blue jerseys and specialty caps on the field during Copa de la Diversión™ nights. Fans will be able to purchase on-field Congueros de Syracuse caps, replica jerseys, t-shirts, and more! All Congueros de Syracuse merchandise is available in the Syracuse Mets Team Store and online at syracusemets.milbstore.com.

Tickets for Syracuse's Copa de la Diversión games and all Syracuse Mets home games are on sale now at the Onondaga Coach Ticket Office at NBT Bank Stadium or over the phone (315-474-7833) during regular hours (Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) or online anytime at syracusemets.com.

