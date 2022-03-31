Blue Jays Sign Veteran OF Dexter Fowler to Minor League Contract

This morning the Toronto Blue Jays announced the signing of OF DEXTER FOWLER to a Minor League contract, with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.

Fowler has played in 1460 career MLB games across 14 seasons. He made his debut in 2008 with the Colorado Rockies after being selected in the 14th round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the team.

Last season he suffered a left knee sprain in April that limited him to just seven games with the Los Angeles Angels, his fifth team played for in the Majors.

Fowler helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series, appearing in 17 games that postseason, including all seven in the Fall Classic. He was named a National League All-Star that same season with the Cubs while appearing in 125 games that year.

He last appeared in Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs in 2016, playing in a total of 59 Pacific Coast League games between 2010-2014, and 2016.

