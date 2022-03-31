Blue Jays Sign Veteran OF Dexter Fowler to Minor League Contract
March 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Buffalo Bisons News Release
This morning the Toronto Blue Jays announced the signing of OF DEXTER FOWLER to a Minor League contract, with an invitation to Major League Spring Training.
Fowler has played in 1460 career MLB games across 14 seasons. He made his debut in 2008 with the Colorado Rockies after being selected in the 14th round of the 2004 MLB Draft by the team.
Last season he suffered a left knee sprain in April that limited him to just seven games with the Los Angeles Angels, his fifth team played for in the Majors.
Fowler helped the Chicago Cubs win the 2016 World Series, appearing in 17 games that postseason, including all seven in the Fall Classic. He was named a National League All-Star that same season with the Cubs while appearing in 125 games that year.
He last appeared in Triple-A with the Iowa Cubs in 2016, playing in a total of 59 Pacific Coast League games between 2010-2014, and 2016.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from March 31, 2022
- Blue Jays Sign Veteran OF Dexter Fowler to Minor League Contract - Buffalo Bisons
- Syracuse Mets 2022 Season: What to Know Before You Go - Syracuse Mets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bisons Stories
- Blue Jays Sign Veteran OF Dexter Fowler to Minor League Contract
- Bisons Announce 'What's New' & 'What's Back' at Sahlen Field for 2022
- Bisons Unveil New Royal Blue Alternate & 'Affiliation Blue' Jersey Tops for 2022
- Gabriel Moreno Among Group Assigned to Blue Jays Minor League Camp
- Kids Tickets Just $5.00 for Anderson's Kids Week