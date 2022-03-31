Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Opening Week Homestand Highlights

March 31, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS begins Tuesday, April 5, with a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox, Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, that runs through Sunday, April 10 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Opening Day Street Festival: A. Philip Randolph Blvd will be completely closed off on the block between the ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for several attractions, including a climbing wall, street games and interactive vendor booths. DJ Kevin Peffer will provide music as well as a local high school drumline.

Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Opening Night, presented by Firehouse Subs & Stouffers: Come join the Jumbo Shrimp and the rest of Crustacean Nation as the Jumbo Shrimp welcome fans back to 121 Financial Ballpark for the 2022 campaign!

Magnet Schedule Giveaway: Thanks to Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Jacksonville Riverfront, the first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp magnet schedule.

Postgame Fireworks Show: Be sure to stick around after the game for our Opening Night Postgame Fireworks Show, presented by Firehouse Subs & Stouffers.

Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets: On a Good is Everywhere Wednesday, VyStar Credit Union members can enjoy a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket special by using their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays, presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with FSCJ to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions. Fans who present their VyStar credit or debit card at the Miller Electric Box Office will receive buy-one-get-one tickets (valid for ticket of equal or lesser value, subject to availability).

Sources Tell Me...: Join us as we spread all kinds of completely made up info on upcoming trades, new team names, and who's dating who!

Thursday, April 7, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Thirsty Thursday: Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast! Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) products on the left field berm, Oasis concession stand and right field bleachers.

National Beer Day and National Burrito Day: Who doesn't love beer and burritos?! Well, we love them so much we decided to make the GREATEST COMBO OF ALL-TIME... the BEERITO! (Not really but wouldn't that be cool). Burritos will be located at the Singh For Your Supper concession stand.

Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Red Shirt Friday: Fans who wear red will save $1 on their ticket at the Miller Electric Box Office or can donate that dollar to charity. Jumbo Shrimp players will wear their red "Bold City" jerseys and staff will also wear red for every Friday home game this season to support the military.

Friday Night Lites, presented by Miller Lite: Join the Jumbo Shrimp for Friday Night Lites with $2 12-oz Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers in the Craft Cave at the Third Base Gate in left field from 6-7:30 p.m.

Friday Night Fireworks: Be sure to stick around for the second fireworks show of opening week! Following every Friday home game in 2022, the sky will light up above 121 Financial Ballpark with an amazing postgame fireworks display.

Frozen Pizza Olympics: Have you ever wanted to see how far a frozen pizza pie can be thrown like a frisbee, or two frozen pizzas used as table tennis paddles? Come see how many Olympic events the Jumbo Shrimp can reenact with frozen pizzas.

Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Saturday Night Fireworks: For the third and final time on opening week, come see the sky above 121 Financial Ballpark light up with a beautiful postgame fireworks display.

Fan Design Shirt Giveaway, presented by 121 Financial Credit Union & Atlantic Self Storage: T-shirt design winner Will Jordan takes us on a journey through Shrimpwreckin' Season in year four of the Jumbo Shrimp's fan design t-shirt contest. The first 2,000 fans through the gates will be going home with this year's winning design.

Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 3:05 p.m. (Gates open at 2:00 p.m.)

Youth Sports Day: The Jumbo Shrimp are proud to welcome youth sports groups from all over North Florida for a fun day of baseball and recognition, beginning with an on-field pregame parade! To get your team in on the action, please email Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations Scott Kornberg at scott@jaxshrimp.com.

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday, presented by Baptist Health: Kids can feel like the pros after each Sunday home game by running the bases! Each Sunday will also feature FREE face painting and balloon animals!

World's Largest Ball Pit: The Jumbo Shrimp will turn 121 Financial Ballpark into the World's Largest Ball Pit by dumping hundreds and hundreds of beach balls from the suite level during the seventh inning stretch!

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.