Indians and Indiana 811 Announce Home Lawn Makeover Sweepstakes

INDIANAPOLIS - As the weather starts to warm and Central Indiana residents turn their attention to lawn and yard projects, the Indianapolis Indians and Indiana 811 are proud to announce the Home Lawn Makeover Sweepstakes. The sweepstakes begin in April during National Safe Digging Month and continue into mid-June. One lucky fan will win an at-home lawn makeover, courtesy of the Indians field operations crew.

"Our field operations crew is one of the best in the game, and we're excited to partner with Indiana 811 to kick off this exciting Home Lawn Makeover Sweepstakes," said Joel Zawacki, Indianapolis Indians Assistant General Manager - Corporate Sales & Marketing. "The Indians and Indiana 811 put safety first both on and off the field, and National Safe Digging Month is a reminder to all Hoosiers - always contact Indiana 811 before you dig."

The partnership between the Indians and Indiana 811 includes an educational video series on safe digging, with Indians mascot Rowdie featured throughout the series. Indiana 811 also receives in-park activations, bullpen signage, the "Holey Moley Shuffle" and the situational "Call to the Bullpen" when the Indians make a pitching change.

"National Safe Digging Month is a wonderful reminder to encourage all Hoosiers to practice safe digging all year round," said Mary Patricia Kindt, Director of Marketing at Indiana 811. "We are excited to join with our long-time partners - the Indianapolis Indians - to celebrate April as NSDM through a series of unique baseball-themed promotions to generate interest and enthusiasm to always contact 811 Before You Dig!"

Visit Indiana811.org for more information about 811 and safe digging practices. Indians fans are encouraged to follow the steps below before starting their next digging project.

Always contact 811 a few days before digging, regardless of the depth or familiarity with the property.

Plan ahead. Contact Indiana 811 on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend, providing ample time for the approximate location of lines to be marked.

Confirm that all lines have been marked.

Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.

If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has called 811. Do not allow work to begin if the lines aren't marked.

