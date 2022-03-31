Saints to Become Santos de San Pablo for Three Games During Copa de la Diversión

ST. PAUL, MN - More than 345,000 Latino's live in the state of Minnesota, an increase of nearly 38% since 2010. While the Mexican population makes up the greatest portion of that population, the Latin community in Minnesota is rich in tradition from Puerto Rican's, Salvadorian's, Guatemalan's, Ecuadorian's, Cuban's, and Columbian's. All that influence equates to more than 9,000 Latino owned businesses. The game of baseball has always been rich with Latin talent and currently more than one-fourth of Major League ballplayers come from Latin countries. The St. Paul Saints plan to honor the rich history of the Latin community in Minnesota and baseball during three separate nights in 2022 as they take part in Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversión.

Copa de la Diversión or, "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. The Saints have three nights planned to honor the Latin community: Tuesday, June 28 (Cuisine), Friday, July 15 (Music), and Sunday, August 14 (Heritage).

With the Saints first foray into Copa de la Diversión, it gives the organization the opportunity to get creative with a new look cap and uniform for these three special games. The Saints primary logo is a combined inspiration of their mascot, Mudonna, and sugar skulls, traditional folk art from southern Mexico. Mudonna's face is painted in vibrant colors, the mouth has a skeleton-like feature, similar to the sugar skulls used on Día de Muertos, Day of the Dead, with a halo above her head which ties in the Saints and Day of the Dead. The orange in the ears and cheeks, along with the yellow of the snout, are colors often associated with papel picado, a decorative craft made by cutting elaborate designs into sheets of tissue paper in Latin folk art. The flowers on either side of Mudonna represent Marigolds, which are the most recognizable flower associated with Día de Muertos and guide the spirits to their altars using their vibrant colors and pungent scents. The petals of the flowers are created with baseball bats and the pistil is a baseball. Above Mudonna's head is "Santos de San Pablo," "St. Paul Saints" written in H74 False Idols font, a Latino inspired structure with a hint of tattoo inspired culture, with Santos in yellow.

On June 28, July 15, and August 14, the Saints will wear specialty Copa de la Diversión uniforms and caps. The New Era cap will utilize the Mudonna portion of the primary logo, with the halo above, a yellow brim, and light blue cap. Once again, the blue and yellow represent the papel picado.

The light blue uniform has the primary logo patch on the right sleeve and the "CHS Field" logo on the left sleeve. Across the chest of the uniform is "Santos de San Pablo" with the number, in orange, on the bottom left side of the uniform. On the back of the uniform is the nameplate at the top with the orange number just below. Blue sleeves have two yellow stripes while the blue socks have three yellow stripes. The Saints will wear their traditional white pants with a light blue belt.

The Saints will sell Copa de la Diversión merchandise by going to the Saints Team Store at saintsbaseball.com. Fans can purchase the New Era caps along with t-shirts that have the primary logo, the "Santos de San Pablo" script across the chest, and a "Santos de San Pablo" t-shirt with the Mudonna logo in place of the "O" in "Santos."

More details and ticket packages for the three Copa de la Diversión will be unveiled in the coming weeks.

