Stobbe Delivers BlueClaws 10-Inning Win

LAKEWOOD, NJ - Cole Stobbe hit a walk-off single in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the BlueClaws a 3-2 win over Hagerstown on Monday night at FirstEnergy Park.

Carlos De La Cruz started the 10th inning on second and advanced on a sacrafice bunt from Jake Holmes before Stobbe's single. The BlueClaws have walk-off wins in four of their last six home games dating to May 16th.

Lakewood (19-37) is now 7-3 against Hagerstown (26-31) this season.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the bottom of the second on Ben Pelletier's sixth home run of the season. The 20-year old Canadian lined one over the left field wall for his 18th career home run. Hagerstown got an RBI single from Cody Wilson to tie the game.

The BlueClaws took the lead in the bottom of the third when Jonathan Guzman scored on a wild pitch to put the BlueClaws up 2-1.

Lakewood led into the eighth inning, when Hagerstown tied the game on a groundout from Gilbert Lara. James McArthur, who had thrown a scoreless sixth and seventh, was charged with the run. The right-hander gave up one run in 2.1 innings with two walks and four strikeouts.

Lakewood starter Kevin Gowdy gave up one run over five innings, matching his season-long outing, but did not factor in the decision.

The teams continue their series on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. LHP Ethan Lindow starts for the BlueClaws.

