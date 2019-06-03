Six Run Inning Fuels 'Dads Victory over Power

Hickory, NC - The Crawdads rode a six run fourth inning to a 7-2 victory over the West Virginia Power in Monday night's series opener.

Jax Biggers reached on a fielding error to lead off the fourth inning. Curtis Terry smashed his fifteenth homerun of the season to left to put the 'Dads ahead 2-0. Pedro Gonzalez singled and advanced to second on another fielding error. Matt Whatley hit a single to bring Gonzalez in to score. Melvin Novoa followed up with a double, driving in Whatley. Jose Almonte doubled to put to runners on for Jonathan Ornelas. Ornelas drove both runners in with his ninth double of the season.

The Power surged back for two runs in the top of the fifth but still trailed the 'Dads 6-2. Crawdads starter Ronny Henriquez finished the evening after five innings, giving up two runs, striking out nine and walking one.

Sherten Apostel added a solo homerun in the eighth to put give the 'Dads a five run lead.

Grant Wolfram and Kelvin Gonzalez each pitched two scoreless innings of relief for the Crawdads to seal the victory.

